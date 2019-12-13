New Orleans shut down city computers Friday after experiencing a suspected cyberattack.

The largest city in Louisiana confirmed that it was taking precautions after detecting “suspicious activity” on its networks indicative of a potential cyberattack.

All city employees were “alerted to power down computers, unplug devices & disconnect from WiFi,” the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said through its Twitter account.

City computer servers have been powered down as well, effectively making the official New Orleans website unavailable.

New Orleans has activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center and is working to resolve the issue with state and federal authorities, the account tweeted.

Emergency communications services such as 911 and 311 have not been affected, and emergency personnel “are fully able to respond to emergencies as normal,” the account tweeted.

