Actor and stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt went viral Thursday after he blasted President Trump voters as “stupid a—holes.”

“The President is a stupid a—hole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid a—hole and if you still support him you’re a stupid a—hole,” the Emmy Award-winning actor tweeted to his 4.6 million followers, adding, “Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid a—holes not like me waaaaah.”

The expletive-filled message was retweeted 19,000 times and fetched 135,000 likes as of this writing. After a user called Mr. Oswalt’s comment “presumptuous,” the actor retorted, “Oh no my career what have I done.”

Mr. Oswalt’s attacks on Trump supporters was in response to the president’s widely criticized tweet mocking 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, in which the president called it “ridiculous” that she had been recently named Time’s Person of the Year.

Mr. Oswalt has been outspoken in his disdain for Republicans and Mr. Trump. In March, he lamented that the U.S. had elected “an openly racist, failed grifter, sexual predator to the highest office in the land.”

