By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

A man pulled a knife on store employees at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester and fled with merchandise, police said.

Police said the man went into the Best Buy store at the mall at about 4 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Police said the man had red hair and stubble on his face, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jacket.

TOP STORIES
'Huge miscalculation': Brad Parscale says impeachment 'lit up our base'
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Manchester Police Department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide