By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Police at Clemson University have run out of leads into a reported rape at the South Carolina school’s main library.

A student reported being raped and photographed in a third-floor bathroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library on Oct. 3. The case’s investigation has since been administratively close with no arrests, The Greenville News reports. Such a closure means authorities have exhausted all leads but will reopen the case if new, relevant information comes to light, university police Chief Greg Mullen said.

The school’s crime log indicates this is one of seven sexual conduct offenses reported at the university in the past eight months. Only one was reported at the six-floor library that sits at the center of the Clemson campus . The newspaper and the Anderson Independent Mail have requested related investigative files.

