Friday, December 13, 2019

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Police say a Renton police sergeant who approached a man about a possible liquor violation fatally shot him after the man pulled out what appeared to be a shotgun.

The Seattle Times reports the man was shot around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The patrol sergeant radioed that he witnessed a liquor violation. The man pulled “what appeared to be a shotgun,” but dropped it and ran when the sergeant fired at least one round at him, according to a police statement.

An officer arrived and fired a less-lethal round at the man, who police said “refused to obey commands to stop.” Police said the man pulled a knife and moved toward the officers, and that the sergeant fired at least one more shot to stop him.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. A Renton Police spokesman confirmed the man died.

The sergeant has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard for police shooting investigations.

