By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina are searching for two women who have stolen mail from two dozen addresses.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told news outlets Thursday that two unidentified women have been stealing mail from the eastern part of the county.

Ravenell said authorities have found at least two locations where open mail has been dumped with no items of value left behind.

TOP STORIES
Mitch McConnell: 'No chance' that Trump is removed from office
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'

“It’s one thing to steal mail. But to think that at this time of year there could be a grandmother’s Christmas card to her granddaughter that was just tossed into a ditch?” Ravenell said in a statement. “No, no. We’re going to have a word with you about that. Very soon.”

Ravenell said video from home security systems show two white women in a white compact car. He said the department is increasing patrols and investigators are looking for any information.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide