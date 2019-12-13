By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Police on Friday were searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a teenage girl dead and two others wounded.

Police in the Pennsylvania city found a male and female victim on West College Ave on Thursday evening. Officers then learned a third victim was driven to a hospital.

The coroner announced a 17-year-old girl died at York Hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

Authorities have not released the names or conditions of the other victims.

The investigation was ongoing and police asked anyone who had information about the shooting to contact them.

