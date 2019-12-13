By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) - State agents are investigating a shooting at a Sisseton gas station that involved a police officer.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says the officer made a traffic stop at the Fuel Max station in Sisseton Wednesday night.

The Argus Leader reports AG spokesman Tim Bormann says one of two men in the vehicle fired a gun at the officer, who was not injured. Bormann says the officer did not return fire.

The two men were taken into custody. Authorities did not release details on how they were arrested. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

