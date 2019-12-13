By Alex Swoyer - The Washington Times - Friday, December 13, 2019

The Supreme Court announced Friday it will hear a case seeking President Trump and his family’s financial documents brought by the New York City District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The challenge was brought after 10 years of the president’s tax records were subpoenaed, as the Manhattan district attorney probes Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial records, seeking the documents from the accounting firm, Mazars.

The president has sought to block the subpoena for his financial information.

