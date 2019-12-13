The Supreme Court announced Friday it will hear three cases seeking financial information about President Trump.

The high court in March will take up a case brought by New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is seeking 10 years of the president’s tax records as he probes Mr. Trump’s and the Trump Organization’s financial records. The Manhattan district attorney is seeking the documents from the accounting firm Mazars.

The president has sought to block the subpoena for his financial information after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that said the president can’t stop the grand jury from obtaining the records.

At least four justices had to agree to hear the legal challenge.

The court also agreed to hear similar cases brought by House Democrats seeking Mr. Trump’s financial documents. One challenge involves a subpoena to Mazars, while the other seeks records from Deutsche Bank.

Those challenges also will be heard by the court in March.

The president’s legal team had petitioned the high court last month, asking the justices to put on hold a ruling from the lower courts siding with the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which issued a subpoena in February for eight years of the president’s tax returns in Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

Neither the House lawmakers nor Mr. Vance can get the records while the legal challenges are pending.

Decisions in the various cases are expected by the end of June.

