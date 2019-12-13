President Trump and Chinese officials said Friday they’ve agreed to an initial trade deal that will cancel tariffs set to hit popular consumer goods on Sunday.

Mr. Trump said the “phase one” deal is wide-ranging and includes the purchases of U.S. farm products that he demanded.

“They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He said negotiators will not wait to tackle thornier questions, such as China’s mass subsidies for domestic industries.

“We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He said because of the initial deal, tariffs that would have hit nearly $160 billion in Chinese goods on Dec. 15 were no longer necessary. Existing tariffs on $250 billion in goods will remain, while levies on another $110 billion will be reduced from 15% to 7.5%.

Chinese officials characterized the deal as a phase-out of levies. They said details of a signing ceremony are still being worked out.

The text of the phase-one deal includes nine chapters covering things like intellectual property rights and financial services, they said.

Beijing described the deal right as the House Judiciary Committee voted to forward articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump to the full chamber.

The president says he did nothing wrong in his policy vis-a-vis Ukraine, which prompted the impeachment inquiry, and that he’s making the nation stronger through trade breakthroughs with North American partners and China.

It took several weeks for Beijing and Washington to settle on this phase-one deal. Mr. Trump announced the contours of it from the Oval Office in mid-October.

Stocks spiked upon news of the breakthrough Friday before easing off those gains. The day started with confusion around the emerging deal, as Mr. Trump objected to a Wall Street Journal report about the deal and how it portrayed the tariff situation.

“Fake News. They should find a better leaker!” he tweeted.

Some Capitol Hill hawks are skeptical about what the administration achieved with the phase-one deal, saying tariffs are supposed to be his main form of leverage.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he thinks Mr. Trump got played by a Chinese government that promises big things and then walks them back.

“There are huge structural inequities, structural and unfair imbalances, with China’s trade relationships with the U.S.,” the New York Democrat said. “At first, President Trump seemed like the only president who would dare tackle this challenge. But now, according to reports, he has sold out for a temporary and unreliable promise from China to purchase some soybeans. We’ve heard this song and dance from China before.”

