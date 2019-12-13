Buoyed by trade deals and buffeted by an impeachment inquiry, President Trump stated the obvious Friday during a White House sit-down with a foreign leader.

“This has been a wild week,” he said.

Mr. Trump sat down with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez moments after Chinese officials announced they’ve agreed to a phase-one trade deal with the U.S. The pact arrived days after Mr. Trump toasted bipartisan agreement to his rewrite of the 25-year-old North American trade deal.

“It’s tremendous for our country,” he said of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Yet the House Judiciary Committee also forward articles of impeachment to the full chamber early Friday, dampening his victory lap as literal raindrops fell on Washington.

Democrats allege Mr. Trump abused his power in requesting political investigations from Ukraine.

They also say he obstructed Congress by refusing to provide documents or allow certain witnesses to testify about a delay in U.S. military aid to the Eastern European ally.

“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a sham. It’s a hoax,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “You’re trivializing impeachment.”

He also suggested the American people will reject the Democrats’ effort.

“The people are disgusted,” he said.

