By - Associated Press - Friday, December 13, 2019

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) - A former volunteer at a South Carolina megachurch was sentenced to 75 years in prison Thursday following his conviction for molesting boys as young as 3 years old in a bathroom during a children’s program .

Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett, 29, was found guilty of six charges related to four of the 15 children police have identified as victims of sexual abuse at NewSpring Church in Charleston, court testimony revealed.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video during trial of Hazlett leading four preschool-age boys to the church’s bathroom and abusing them there. At one point, Hazlett used his cellphone to record the children and one child tried to push him away, news outlets reported of the court proceedings.

TOP STORIES
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
Atheist group's legal threats succeed; 3rd-graders' nativity scene pulled from holiday show
Hawaii GOP cancels 2020 caucus, commits delegates to Trump

During sentencing, Hazlett told the judge an abusive upbringing and mental illness led him to molest the boys.

Authorities offered him a plea deal that would have required he admit to 15 of the counts and spend 50 years in prison in exchange for avoiding the potential maximum penalty of a life sentence, news outlets reported. But a judge instead sentenced him to the maximum time for multiple counts each of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide