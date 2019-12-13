Whole Foods Market will open a new store on the campus of the former Walter Reed military hospital.

The former military hospital site is being transformed into the Parks at Walter Reed Campus, a town center with playgrounds and green space, a public pool, sports fields, bike paths, and apartments, 20% of which are slated to be affordable.

“Since the community began planning the Walter Reed project, our focus has always been on how to reimagine this historic space so that it meets the needs of the neighborhood and city,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a press release announcing the store Friday.

“Already, the campus is home to a firehouse, schools, as well as housing for seniors and formerly homeless veterans. With so much more on the way, the addition of Whole Foods Market is one more way this development is creating jobs and opportunities for our residents and helping us transform the Walter Reed campus into a community that works for D.C.”

Whole Foods has signed a lease for 40,000 square feet, which will be attached to the Hartley apartments.

Construction of the apartment building and the grocery store is expected to start in early 2020 and take about two years to complete.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.