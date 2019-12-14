By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - Four Chittenden County men have been charged with poaching deer.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says several searches by wardens turned up substantial amounts of evidences linking the men to the taking, possessing and transporting of multiple illegal deer.

Officials say 35-year-old Paul Brown of Milton was arraigned on Dec. 5 for several fish and wildlife crimes as well as violating conditions of release related to an earlier poaching case. A message was left with his attorney.

TOP STORIES
Mitch McConnell: 'No chance' that Trump is removed from office
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting
Melania Trump spox says Greta Thunberg fair game: Barron 'not an activist who travels the globe'

The other men, 28-year-old Tony Larock and 18-year-old Colby Ducharme of Milton and 32-year-old Chad Limoge of Colchester will be arraigned in court at later dates.

It was not immediately known if they are being represented by attorneys.

Officials say more charges are pending.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide