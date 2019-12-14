BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Assailants shot two British tourists while trying to rob them in Argentina’s capital Saturday, killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said Saturday.

The attack occurred as the tourists approached a luxury hotel in the Puerto Madero area of Buenos Aires, the Argentine news agency Telam said.

Argentine officials said in a statement that assailants on a motorcycle, apparently supported by accomplices in a car, tried to steal the belongings of the tourists, according to Telam.

The tourists attempted to resist, the statement said. One was shot in the groin and the other was shot in the right lung. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police launched an operation to find the attackers.

The British Embassy said only that it wass assisting family members of two British men after an “incident” in Buenos Aires. The embassy said it was in contact with Argentine authorities.

