By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a freight train smashed into a sport utility vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania, killing a woman.

Officials in Berks County said the Norfolk Southern train struck the SUV shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday in Wernersville.

Chief Deputy Coroner John Hollenbach said 51-year-old Denise Mae Hart of Mohnton was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma about an hour later. Her death was ruled accidental. No one else was injured.

Hollenbach said Hart drove around the crossing gate in an attempt to cross the tracks and was struck by the train.

Norfolk Southern officials said the train - which consisted of two locomotives and 27 cars transporting shipping containers - was heading from Chicago to Croxton, New Jersey. They say the crossing’s gates, flashing lights and warning bells were working properly.

