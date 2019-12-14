By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shootings of two men who authorities say were slain inside a home following an argument.

Wayne County prosecutors charged Sylvester Denard Gilmore, 44, on Friday with two counts each of first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was expected to be arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

Anthony Foster, 69, and his 41-year-old nephew Devon Gillard, both of Detroit, were fatally shot Thursday in a home on Detroit’s west side.

Prosecutors allege that Gilmore had a verbal disagreement with both men and then shot them with a handgun. Detroit police found both victims dead in the home’s living room and Gilmore sitting in a chair with the weapon next to him.

Gilmore was taken into custody at the scene.

