By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Friday his resignation after the governor asked him to step down.

Mark Lowe will leave his position effective Jan. 10, according to a resignation letter he submitted to the governor, The Des Moines Register reported.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office confirmed that she requested the resignation.

“Governor Reynolds appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration,” said Pat Garrett, spokesman for the governor’s office said in a statement.

Lowe told his staff in an email Friday that Reynolds requested the resignation earlier this week.

“Let me start by assuring you there are no complaints or investigations that preceded this and that should not be a worry for you as a member of the agency,” Lowe wrote.

Lowe’s title is an at-will position, which means he could be dismissed for any reason.

Reynolds appointed Lowe as the department’s director in May 2017 after serving as the agency’s interim director.

