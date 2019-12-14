By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - At least one Henderson police officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man said by a 911 caller to have allegedly threatened to stab someone, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred when the suspect began approaching officers after they arrived in response to the 911 call from a person at a business, police said.

The wounded man was said to be in critical condition when taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The shooting was the third this week involving Henderson police, and Police Chief Thedrick Andres asked that members of the public “comply and work with the officers” during encounters with police.

