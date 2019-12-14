By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - The last person wounded in the deadly attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station has been released from the hospital

The Pensacola News Journa l reported Saturday that the unidentified victim has been discharged.

Federal authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people at the naval station on Dec. 6.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Tommy Lee warns 'Trumpsters': 'We are going to pay you back so f-ing hard for all of this'
Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for New Jersey shooting

Investigators are digging into whether he acted alone, amid reports he hosted a party earlier last week where he and others watched videos of mass shootings.

Security at the base has been tight and is only open to those with a current Department of Defense ID card.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide