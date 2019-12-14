By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say they have arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home through a window and kidnapping her.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced 26-year-old Marc Christopher Brown was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault and home invasion.

Authorities say Brown broke into the property in Waldorf Wednesday and was in the process of burglarizing it when the woman entered her home. They say he forced her into her car and drove her to various ATMs to withdraw money from her account.

Authorities say he later dumped the victim in a remote area. A passerby called police after seeing the woman walking barefoot and with her hands tied.

The sheriff’s office says Brown also crashed the woman’s car into a bowling alley in Waldorf.

Brown is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

