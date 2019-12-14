By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) - A Provo man has been convicted of sex crimes after he falsely claimed to be a medical professional conducting anatomy research on women contacted through Craigslist.

Jury verdicts Friday convicted 36-year-old Borzin Mottaghian of two counts each of object rape, sexual battery and attempted sexual battery in verdicts that prosecutor Carl Hollan said enable the two victims “to see some justice.”

Mottaghian had been free but wearing an ankle bracelet before and during his trial but he was taken into custody following the verdicts. His sentencing is scheduled Feb. 4.

The Herald Journal reports that the rape convictions carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Defense attorney Scott Williams argued during the trial that what happened in the Provo office was consensual because the women responded to a Craigslist ad asking for volunteers for medical purposes.

