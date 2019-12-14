By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) - A U.S. Marine killed on a Pacific island during World War II were reburied Saturday in Utah.

Decades after Pfc. Robert James Hatch of Woods Cross was killed in 1943, searchers found his remains and others in a previously unrecorded burial trench on Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Hatch’s remains were later identified the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

On Saturday, fellow Marines in dress blues carried the coffin containing Hatch’s remains from a hearse to the burial site in the Bountiful City Cemetery.

The hearse arrived at the cemetery after driving under a giant American flag held over a street by a fire engine’s extension boom.

