By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Grain Valley police that left a woman injured.

The incident began around 2 p.m. Friday when Grain Valley police officers received multiple calls regarding an aggravated assault, The Kansas City Star reported. The person suspected in the assault was seen leaving as police responded. A witness provided a description of the suspect and where they were headed.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it traveled out of the city, with the chase ending in the driveway of a residence at a small lakeside community located in an unincorporated area of Jackson County, said Sgt. Andy Bell, a highway patrol spokesman.

TOP STORIES
Tommy Lee warns 'Trumpsters': 'We are going to pay you back so f-ing hard for all of this'
Student says teacher yanked 'Women for Trump' pin off chest, files police report: 'It's not OK'
Melania Trump spox says Greta Thunberg fair game: Barron 'not an activist who travels the globe'

After stopping the car near a relative’s home, a woman allegedly exited the vehicle with a handgun and shots were fired, Bell said.

The injured woman was injured was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown and her identity has not been released. No police officers were injured.

“There are several of our investigators here combing through every piece of evidence, talking to the officers who were involved and any other witnesses,” Bell said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide