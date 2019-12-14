By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a wounded man in the food court.

The Cobb County Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting at the Cumberland Mall on Saturday was “an isolated incident” between people who know each other and “not an active shooter event.”

Police did not say whether anyone was injured or killed. No arrests were announced.

Three witnesses told The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the mall’s food court after shots were heard. Panic ensued and shoppers ran out of the mall. None of the witnesses would identify themselves.

