By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police called to an Ohio home Thursday night discovered the bodies of three men who were fatally shot, authorities said.

The men were in their late 30s to early 40s and were found by officers at a home in Youngstown, The Warren Tribune Chronicle reported.

Youngstown police Capt. Brad Blackburn said robbery might have been a motive for the slayings although it was not clear whether anything was stolen.

Police are awaiting confirmation from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office before the victims’ names are released.

Two guns were used to kill the men, which makes it likely there were multiple shooters, Blackburn said.

