By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Tacoma police officer was stabbed in the face Friday night at an apartment complex while checking on a possible dead resident.

Officers responded to a mother’s request to check on one of her children, who she feared was dead, KOMO-TV reported. A man from a nearby apartment came out with a knife and stabbed one of the officers in the cheek, said Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The officer was treated at a hospital, Cool said. The man who stabbed the officer was arrested.

Officers did find the body of a man in his 30s but investigators don’t believe his death is related to the stabbing. Police are investigating how the man died.

