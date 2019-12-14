By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northern Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the girl, whose name and hometown have not been released, was struck when she ran into a road near Rocky Boy in Hill County late Thursday night. She was thrown off the side of the road and died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Journey left and has not been found. The Montana Highway Patrol has not released any other information.

