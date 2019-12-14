By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

JENKS, Okla. (AP) - Police in the Tulsa suburb of Jenks said Saturday that two juveniles and one man are dead after a shooting at a home on the city’s west side.

Police Maj. Melissa Brown said the three were found about 1 p.m. inside the home by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call. Brown said another person in the home had called officers and that it appears one of the three dead killed the other two, then killed him or herself.

No names or ages were immediately released.

