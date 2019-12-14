By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her husband while their children were in the family’s extended-stay apartment, Las Vegas police said Saturday.

Officers found the man with multiple stab wounds and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations, police said.

No identities were released.

Police said the children ages 8-11 were in the apartment but not injured, and it wasn’t clear whether they witnessed the stabbing of their father.

The property’s website says it has one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The children were placed in custody of Nevada Child Protective Services.

