By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin elementary school requested additional police presence Friday after finding a note in the bathroom from a 9-year-old girl threatening a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Trevor-Wilmot Elementary in Kenosha alerted the sheriff’s department about the note at the end of the day Thursday, when it was found. Kenosha County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Christopher Hannah said deputies spoke to students who had been in the bathroom and a 9-year-old girl acknowledged it was her who wrote the note.

The Kenosha News reports the girl did not have access to weapons and the threat was not considered credible. However, the sheriff’s department had extra deputies at the school throughout the day Friday.

It was unclear if the girl would face any discipline.

