By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 14, 2019

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) - A 71-year-old inmate at the Wyoming State Penitentiary has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Carl Stewart, Jr., died Wednesday while serving a 10 1/2- to 12-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

That 2011 sentence was the second of three consecutive terms. The Rawlins Times reports Stewart already had served a nine- to 10-year sentence for third-degree sexual assault and was facing another nine- to 10-year sentence for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Corrections officials did not release any details about his illness. An autopsy has been ordered.

