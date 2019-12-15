By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - One man was killed and two other males wounded, one left in extremely critical condition, in a shooting in Philadelphia, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in northeast Philadelphia and pronounced dead a little over an hour later at Temple University Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Another male was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, he said. Another male victim hit in the leg was taken to St Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

No immediate arrests were made and no weapons had been recovered, police said.

