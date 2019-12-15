Adam Schiff insists impeachment 'isn't a failure' despite lack of GOP support

Leading House Democrats denied Sunday that the impeachment effort has been a failure despite the lack of support from Republican voters and lawmakers.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff insisted “it isn’t a failure,” even though he said in March that the “only thing worse than putting the country through the trauma of an impeachment is putting the country through the trauma of a failed impeachment.”

“No, it isn’t a failure, at least it’s not a failure in the sense of our constitutional duty in the House,” said Mr. Schiff on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler agreed, even though he was reminded that he previously said that “before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen,” including “opposition party voters, Trump voters.”

Has he failed his own test? “I don’t think so,” Mr. Nadler said.

“The polling shows that about 70% of the American people approve of this, but more importantly this is a continuing threat to the integrity of our elections now,” said the New York Democrat.

He referred to an ABC News-Ipsos poll released last month showing that 70% of those surveyed agreed that Mr. Trump’s actions with regard to the Ukraine were “wrong,” but far fewer — 51% — said he deserved impeachment in the House.

The poll also showed that Democrats have failed to win over Trump voters on impeachment — 65% of Republicans said his conduct did not warrant impeachment — while no House or Senate Republicans are expected to vote in favor of impeachment.

Mr. Schiff said he changed his mind about proceeding with impeachment despite a lack of Republican support over Mr. Trump’s July phone call to the Ukrainian president asking him to look into possible corruption by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“That told me, this president believes he’s above the law and accountable to no one, and that this road was necessary,” Mr. Schiff said. “And I think it very much is.”

Mr. Nadler agreed, saying that Mr. Trump’s conduct could not be permitted to continue.

“This president sought foreign interference in the 2016 election, he is openly seeking foreign interference in the 2020 election, and he poses a continuing threat to our national security and to the integrity of our elections and to our democratic system itself,” said Mr. Nadler.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment, which go Tuesday before the House Rules Committee. A House floor vote is expected Wednesday.

