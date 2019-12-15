By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after three people were killed in an early morning head-on crash in the northern Illinois city of Beach Park, authorities said Saturday.

Police were called to a vehicle crash around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Covelli.

A preliminary investigated showed a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by a 24-year-old Waukegan man was traveling north on Green Bay Road in Beach Park when it crossed into southbound lanes. The car struck a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a 71-year-old Beach Park man.

Both drivers and a 23-year-old female passenger in the Nissan were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their names haven’t yet been released. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

