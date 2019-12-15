By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has fired a longtime city spokesman who worked for three mayors, a city spokeswoman confirmed Sunday.

Bill McCaffrey, who worked at City Hall for about 15 years, most recently served as chief spokesman for the city’s Law Department. Lightfoot’s office said in a statement emailed Sunday that McCaffrey was “fired for cause” Friday and declined to give an explanation.

Lightfoot’s office also pushed back against a report in the Chicago Sun-Times, which said the firing came after McCaffrey raised unspecified “ethical concerns.” The report cited an unnamed sourced.

City officials called it a false claim.

“The mayor takes all allegations around ethics very seriously, as this has been a cornerstone of her administration. Mr. McCaffrey was terminated for cause,” the statement said. “We will not be going into further details, as this is a personnel matter.”

McCaffrey declined to comment to the Sun-Times.

