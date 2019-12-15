For the first time since April, House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff will appear for an interview on Fox News, and at least one dedicated Fox viewer isn’t happy.

President Trump blasted Fox late Saturday for its “Fox News Sunday” line-up featuring Mr. Schiff and former FBI director James Comey.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” tweeted Mr. Trump. “Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Quizzing the key impeachment figures Sunday will be host Chris Wallace, known for his tough interviews of political officials on both sides of the aisle.

Mr. Trump predicted the show would be a ratings loser for Fox, saying that, “Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?”

Mr. Comey tweeted last week that a scheduled appearance on “Fox & Friends” had been cancelled by the network, while Fox said in a statement that he was “not booked and was never confirmed to appear.”

LIVE TOMORROW: Chris will talk with Former FBI Director James Comey in an EXCLUSIVE interview followed by an EXCLUSIVE interview with White House Special Adviser, Pam Bondi, and a one-on-one with Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committe Chairman. Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/z5bMGASLGr — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 14, 2019

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.