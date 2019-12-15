By - Associated Press - Updated: 7:19 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019

ELWOOD, Ind. — The body of an 89-year-old Army veteran has gone unclaimed, a central Indiana coroner said.

George R. Green of Elwood died Dec. 5, Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said.

Noone said she has had to make funeral arrangements for Green without his family’s input because none of his relatives have come forward or been located, she said.

“All leads have led nowhere,” Noone told The Herald-Bulletin.

Green was born May 25, 1930, in Elwood and was a lifelong resident of the city who served in the U.S. Army, Noone said.

