RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) - Indiana authorities are investigating the death of a man being held at a county jail on Saturday.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a news release that 57-year-old Dean Lamb collapsed Saturday afternoon in the jail. Retter said in a statement that Lamb apparently collapsed due to a medical issue.

Jail officers and medical staff, along with fire department staff, responded after Lamb collapsed.

The Richmond Palladium-Item reports that Indiana State Police and the Wayne County coroner’s office will further investigate Lamb’s death.

Lamb had been at the jail since September. He was set to be released in late January after pleading guilty to felony intimidation and misdemeanor public intoxication on Dec. 2.

