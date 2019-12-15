Former FBI director James Comey admitted Sunday that he was “wrong” — and Inspector General Michael Horowitz was right — about the agency’s sloppy handling of FISA applications for warrants against a former Trump campaign official.

“He’s right, I was wrong,” Mr. Comey told “Fox News Sunday.” “I was over-confident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough.”

In his report released last week, Mr. Horowitz said his investigation found 17 significant errors committed by FBI agents in the FISA process, and Mr. Comey didn’t challenge his findings.

“It’s incredibly hard to get a FISA,” Mr. Comey said. “I was over-confident in those, because he’s right, there was real sloppiness. Seventeen things that either should have been in the applications or at least discussed and characterized differently. It was not acceptable.”

Exclusively on FOX News Sunday: Chris Wallace asks Former FBI Director James Comey if the IG Report vindicates him. Director Comey responds to previous statements he made in 2018 about the Carter Page FISA warrant being handled appropriately: “There was real sloppiness.” pic.twitter.com/vPmCV11hRe — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 15, 2019

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.