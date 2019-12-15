By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - Four Louisiana men were arrested on allegations they stole, shot and killed two Asian water buffalo owned by a local rancher, the state agriculture department said.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said the suspects harvested the meat, hide and heads of the buffalo, worth an estimated $10,000, that were stolen in Plaquemines Parish.

The arrested men, according to the agriculture department, were: 30-year-old Andrew Crawford, of Braithwaite; 35-year-old Billy W. Johnson, Jr., of Buras; 37-year-old Randall J. Siebert, of Saint Bernard; and 32-year-old Lance L. Siebert, of Braithwaite.

TOP STORIES
Train company claps back at Greta Thunberg over floor pic, notes 'first class' seat
Academies probe possible 'white power' hand signs broadcast during Army-Navy game
Russia tables turn, roping Clinton, Obama, Holder, not Trump

“The suspects’ social media posts were helpful in investigating this case,” Strain said in a statement about the agency’s joint investigation with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged cattle rustlers were booked into the parish detention center on Friday, and face a fine and possibly jail time if convicted for theft of livestock, Strain’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the four suspects had attorneys.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide