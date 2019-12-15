By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - A man shot and killed by Detroit police officers on Saturday was a suspect in the killings of two women earlier in the week, authorities said.

Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, told The Detroit News that officers confronted the man on Saturday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Burt says Redford Township police considered the man a suspect in the shooting deaths of an 18-old-woman and a 49-year-old woman on Friday evening.

WXYZ-TV reports that the shooting followed an argument between one of the women and a man inside a Redford Township home. Redford Township Police Captain Al DiPrima says both women knew the man.

Burt said when officers found the man on Saturday afternoon, he began firing at police, who shot back.

The man died on the way to a hospital. His name has not been released.

Burt says no officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

