By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 7-year-old Montana boy was safely returned to his family after being kidnapped during a car theft, authorities said.

The boy was in a car taken from a Burger King in Billings around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The boy was located unharmed after he was let out of the car shortly after the theft, police said.

TOP STORIES
The myths of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump spox says Greta Thunberg fair game: Barron 'not an activist who travels the globe'
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsey Graham: Impeachment makes Trump stronger for Middle East diplomacy

Officers located and chased the car in the area of a park but no arrests were made, authorities said.

The case is still under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide