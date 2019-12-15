By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Efforts to combat drugs and crime in New Mexico will get a boost from the federal government.

The U.S. Justice Department announced late last week that more than $3.8 million is being awarded to state courts as well as county and tribal programs in New Mexico.

Officials say the grants will help law enforcement officers, emergency responders and treatment professionals coordinate their response to overdoses. The funds also will provide services for children and youth affected by the crisis and will strengthen adult drug court and veterans treatment court programs.

TOP STORIES
Trump, Chuck Schumer find common ground on impeachment trial
Rand Paul fears impeachment will 'dumb down and destroy the country'
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?

With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Justice Department says fighting opioid addiction has become a national priority. In all, more than $333 million in grants are being awarded to communities around the nation.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine Sullivan, with the agency’s Office of Justice Programs, described it as an unprecedented and extremely challenging time.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” Sullivan said. “This epidemic - the most deadly in our nation’s history - is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide