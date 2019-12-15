By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim’s body inside a car.

Authorities say officers found the man inside the car Saturday. The unidentified victim appears to be in his late 30’s. The Florida Times-Union reports the victim had at least one gunshot wound but authorities say multiple gunshots were fired.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and searching for any security camera video that may have captured the slaying.

