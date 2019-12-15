By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) - Six militants from a banned Baluch separatist group were arrested Sunday in an operation in the forested area of southern Sindh Province, Pakistani police said.

Senior officer Asad Shah said police seized a large number of weapons from the militants’ hideout in the Kashmor district bordering Baluchistan.

Shah said the arrested men belong to the Baluchistan Republican Army, which has been involved in attacks on security forces’ vehicles, trains and gas pipeline explosions in Baluchistan. He said after each of the attacks the militants hid in Kashmor.

TOP STORIES
Obama spied on an opponent and the FBI lied repeatedly. Trump is being impeached?
Yes, James Comey, facts really do matter
Melania Trump spox says Greta Thunberg fair game: Barron 'not an activist who travels the globe'

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists who want a greater share of province gas and mineral revenue.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide