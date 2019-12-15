INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the small southeastern Kansas town of Independence.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks, of Coffeyville, Kansas, was shot Saturday evening while walking along Main Street around 6 p.m.
Independence has about 9,500 residents and it is located about 175 miles (about 281 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Kansas.
Witnesses told police that Meeks and a man were walking when an unknown person fired gunshots from a car and fled. The man who was with Meeks also ran after the shooting.
Meeks died at the scene of the shooting.
