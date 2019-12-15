AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A man died after shots were fired in an encounter with police in Ohio on Sunday, police said.

Patrol officers responded around 9 a.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle abandoned against the center median of a road, according to a release from Akron police.

The release said the officers soon found a man who fit callers’ description of the person who had walked away from the vehicle. Shots were fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details of the shooting were released.

The two officers were to be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continued. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending identification and family notification.

