By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 15, 2019

PASCO, Wa. (AP) - Two officers were hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed while investigating a crime, the Pasco Police Department said.

Sgt. Scott Warren told KEPR TV that the officers were investigating about 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block of North 18th Drive when a suspect pulled out a weapon and stabbed them.

The officers shot the suspect, police said.

The officers are being treated at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, which is near the Oregon border on the southern end of Washington.

